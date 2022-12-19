Lake effect snow continues Monday

Morning: Light snow. Mid 20s.
Afternoon: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. High 31.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 23.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. high 29. Low 19.
The weather starts out unsettled this morning as lake-effect snow starts to move into parts of the Mohawk Valley. This could cause tricky travel for your commute today. Weather turns relatively dry for the middle of the week before we are tracking another widespread system bringing rain/snow or a wintry mix. Cloudy tomorrow, with highs near 30 and some sun on Wednesday, with highs around freezing.
A low pressure system brings widespread mixed precipitation on Thursday afternoon. This turns into all rain Thursday night into Friday which could be heavy at times. The rain turns back into mixed precipitation and snow as the cold front moves through Friday afternoon. Lingering snow showers occur on Saturday, with much cooler weather. Highs only near 20 for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.