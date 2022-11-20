Lake Effect Snow Continues Tonight

Sunday Evening: Lake effect snow continues. Windy with whiteout conditions. Lower 20s.
Monday: Snow ending early. Becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Lake effect snow continues this evening and into tonight, with the heaviest lake effect snow north of the Thruway. It will continue to be windy, creating whiteout conditions, especially on any open roadways. Snow comes to an end early Monday morning, with clouds giving way to sunshine. Still breezy, with highs in the upper 30s.
The weather remains quiet for the rest of the week, with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures warm up into the mid 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday and upper 40s by Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Don't expect any travel problems for Wednesday. Rain begins to move in Friday evening and becomes steady by Saturday. Rain tapers off to a few snow showers on Sunday. Temperatures stay in the mid 40s for the weekend.