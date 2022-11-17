 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
4 inches north of the Thruway Thursday evening. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Lake effect snow ends

  • 0

Tonight: Lake effect snow showers. Low 27.

Friday morning: Scattered snow showers. Low 30s.

Friday afternoon: Mostly cloudy. A passing snow shower possible. Upper 30s.

Friday evening: Mostly cloudy. A passing snow shower possible. Low 30s.

Additional snowfall

Lake effect snow continues this evening and early tonight, bringing an additional 1-3" of accumulation to the Mohawk Valley and North Country. Watch out for a few slippery spots on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing overnight.

A major lake effect snowfall is expected to take place Friday and Saturday across Western and Northern New York. The lake effect bands will generally stay out of Central New York. An occasional snow shower is possible from bands off of Lake Erie, but this is expected to produce little accumulation in our area. Highs on Friday in the upper 30s.

Cold on Saturday and partly sunny, with highs in the mid 30s. A burst of snow is possible Sunday evening as lake effect returns. Highs in the upper 20s. The weather turns milder and dry next week, with highs returning to near 40 on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks colder but dry, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 30s.

