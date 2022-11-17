Lake effect snow ends

Tonight: Lake effect snow showers. Low 27.
Friday morning: Scattered snow showers. Low 30s.
Friday afternoon: Mostly cloudy. A passing snow shower possible. Upper 30s.
Friday evening: Mostly cloudy. A passing snow shower possible. Low 30s.
Lake effect snow continues this evening and early tonight, bringing an additional 1-3" of accumulation to the Mohawk Valley and North Country. Watch out for a few slippery spots on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing overnight.
A major lake effect snowfall is expected to take place Friday and Saturday across Western and Northern New York. The lake effect bands will generally stay out of Central New York. An occasional snow shower is possible from bands off of Lake Erie, but this is expected to produce little accumulation in our area. Highs on Friday in the upper 30s.
Cold on Saturday and partly sunny, with highs in the mid 30s. A burst of snow is possible Sunday evening as lake effect returns. Highs in the upper 20s. The weather turns milder and dry next week, with highs returning to near 40 on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks colder but dry, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 30s.