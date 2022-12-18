 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Lake-effect snow in North Country drops south Monday

  • 0

Sunday morning: Mostly cloudy. Snow north. Mid 20s.

Sunday afternoon: Partly sunny. Snow north. Lower 30s.

Sunday evening: Mostly cloudy. Snow north. Lower 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Snow in Mohawk Valley. Lower 30s.

Watches/Warnings

Mostly cloudy skies to start out this Sunday morning with stray flurries over some areas of CNY. Most of us will see partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies for today, with the exception of Northern Herkimer County. A lake effect snow band is strengthening today bringing accumulating snow to some parts of the north country.

By tomorrow, the lake-effect snow band off of Lake Ontario looks to push south into the Mohawk Valley. This could cause tricky travel for your evening commute. We will put out a snowfall map for Monday tonight at 6 PM. Weather turns relatively dry for the middle of the week before we are tracking another widespread system bringing rain/snow or a wintry mix. Long range forecast models haven't isolated an exact path which is a requirement to determine what side of the storm we see whether it would be rain or snow. We will continue to provide updates throughout the week.

