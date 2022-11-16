Lake effect snow tonight and Thursday

Tonight: Lake effect snow showers. Low 30.
Thursday morning: Lake effect snow showers. Low 30s.
Thursday afternoon: Lake effect snow showers. Upper 30s.
Thursday evening: Lake effect snow showers. Low 30s.
*A lake effect snow warning is in effect for Lewis and Northern Oneida Counties for tonight and tomorrow*
Lake effect snow develops tonight and brings heavy localized accumulation to the North Country. The band will occasionally impact the Mohawk Valley from time to time, with most areas picking up an inch or two of accumulation. Overnight, temperatures fall into the low 30s.
Lake effect snow continues into Thurday, coming to an end Thursday night. Breezy and cold, with highs only in the upper 30s. Scattered snow showers are possible on Friday as a weak disturbance moves through Central New York. Heavy lake effect snow looks to develop and impact the Watertown and Bufflao regions Friday and Friday night. This snow generally stays out of Central New York.
Cold on Saturday and partly sunny, with highs in the mid 30s. A burst of snow is possible Sunday evening as lake effect returns. Highs in the upper 20s. The weather turns milder and dry next week, with highs returning to near 40 on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.