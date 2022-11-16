 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches. The highest snow accumulations will be north of the
Thurway and could approach 8 inches in some spots.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 2 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Lake effect snow tonight and Thursday

Tonight: Lake effect snow showers. Low 30.

Thursday morning: Lake effect snow showers. Low 30s.

Thursday afternoon: Lake effect snow showers. Upper 30s.

Thursday evening: Lake effect snow showers. Low 30s.

Snowfall forecast

*A lake effect snow warning is in effect for Lewis and Northern Oneida Counties for tonight and tomorrow*

Lake effect snow develops tonight and brings heavy localized accumulation to the North Country. The band will occasionally impact the Mohawk Valley from time to time, with most areas picking up an inch or two of accumulation. Overnight, temperatures fall into the low 30s.

Lake effect snow continues into Thurday, coming to an end Thursday night. Breezy and cold, with highs only in the upper 30s. Scattered snow showers are possible on Friday as a weak disturbance moves through Central New York. Heavy lake effect snow looks to develop and impact the Watertown and Bufflao regions Friday and Friday night. This snow generally stays out of Central New York.

Cold on Saturday and partly sunny, with highs in the mid 30s. A burst of snow is possible Sunday evening as lake effect returns. Highs in the upper 20s. The weather turns milder and dry next week, with highs returning to near 40 on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

