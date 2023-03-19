 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN ONEIDA
COUNTY...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH
which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 930 AM EDT, a band of heavy snow was along
a line extending from Vienna to near Oriskany and moving east at 35
MPH.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
Utica, Rome, Lee, Vienna, Trenton, Deerfield, Floyd, Whitesboro, New
York Mills and Yorkville.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 31 and 32.

SAFETY INFO...
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of
heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
may lead to accidents.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destination.

&&

TIME...MOT...LOC 1330Z 279DEG 28KT 4323 7572 4316 7527

Last day of winter is here!

  • 0

The last day of winter is here, and it will definitely feel like winter stepping outside this morning! Wind chill values are in the single digits and only get up into the teens for this afternoon! Along with the cold, snow is arriving from lake-effect today downwind of Lake Ontario.

Temps

Although most of the snow will primarily fall in the Tug Hill region, we cant rule out higher totals if the snow band becomes stationary directly over the Mohawk Valley. The yellow outlined area, if the band stays strong and stationary, could see 3-6" of fluffy snow. Otherwise, just expect trace to 2" if the band becomes variable or slightly shifts south. Regardless, be aware of reduced visibility as these squalls shift south throughout the day.

Sunday Snowfall

This cold spell is short lived though, the first day of spring is tomorrow and with it comes spring-like conditions! A beautiful early spring day is expected tomorrow with highs in the 40s and plenty of sunshine (unfortunately some of you in the North Country will miss out on this sun due to lingering lake-effect clouds). Although not every day this coming week will have sunshine, mild weather in the 40s and even 50s will be expected.

