Last day of winter is here!

Weather Alert

...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN ONEIDA COUNTY... HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 930 AM EDT, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from Vienna to near Oriskany and moving east at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Utica, Rome, Lee, Vienna, Trenton, Deerfield, Floyd, Whitesboro, New York Mills and Yorkville. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 90 between 31 and 32. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. && TIME...MOT...LOC 1330Z 279DEG 28KT 4323 7572 4316 7527