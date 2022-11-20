Latest snowfall forecast for CNY

Sunday Morning: Lake effect snow in Mohawk Valley starting mid-morning. Lower 20s.
Sunday Afternoon: Lake effect snow in Mohawk Valley. Upper 20s.
Sunday Evening: Lake effect snow in Mohawk Valley ending after sunset. Lower 20s.
*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is today for the potential of heavy lake effect snow and possible whiteout conditions*
Today is an Alert Day for a lake-effect snow band moving south into the Mohawk Valley. We bumped up the totals a little bit for snowfall, but as much as everyone wants to know how much snow we are getting, the biggest concern is whiteout conditions with possible snow squalls this afternoon. Avoid going on the roads unless absolutely necessary in the areas in red and pink, and use caution on the roads in the dark blue areas.
Two outcomes are possible with this system that can influence how much snow we will receive. If the wind remains unchanged in one direction this afternoon, we're leaning towards the higher totals, but much less widespread heavy snow. If the winds become more variable, they can spread more snow around the Valley and snowfall totals will lean towards the lower end.
After today, weather turns quiet for the most part until after Thanksgiving Day when a low pressure system moves up the east coast bringing possible widespread rain for Black Friday.