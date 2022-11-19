Latest snowfall forecast for Sunday

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 34. Low 17.
Sunday: Lake effect snow. High 29. Low 15.
*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is Sunday for the potential of heavy lake effect snow*
We start out this Saturday morning on the chilly side, with a lot of areas in the low 20s! Not warming up by much today, as highs only reach the low to mid 30s. Other than the chilly temperatures, we look to remain dry today with partly sunny skies.
Tomorrow is an Alert Day, primarily for the Mohawk Valley and North Country. A weak cold front pushes through the area early tomorrow morning, bringing gusty winds and lake-effect snow from Lake Ontario into the Mohawk Valley and north. Snow squalls are possible with this setup on Sunday (whiteout conditions primarily on the I90 Thruway Corridor), so plan your travel accordingly.
Snowfall accumulations are pretty confident tomorrow, the challenge will be fine tuning where the 6-12" accumulation zone goes. Latest trends have us moving it slightly south, where areas in Northern Oneida County such as Camden would be out of the major snowfall zone. We will continue to update this map throughout the day today.