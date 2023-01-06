Light showers return Friday

Morning: Cloudy. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Rain and snow showers. High 41.
Tonight: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Low 28.
Tomorrow: Light snow showers end in the afternoon. High 34. Low 19.
Our weather turns seasonably cooler over the next few days with a return to snow showers on Friday and Saturday as a weak disturbance moves through the region.
Cloudy today, with rain and snow showers expected in the afternoon and evening. Little snow accumulation is expected. High temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40. Scattered snow showers continue tonight into early tomorrow. Little accumulation is expected. Cloudy tomorrow, with snow showers ending. Highs in the mid 30s.
The weather looks to clear out for Sunday, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 30s. Much colder at night, with overnight lows in the teens. The weather looks pleasant on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs near 40. A few snow showers are possible on Wednesday. Highs in the low 30s. Colder weather is expected on Thursday, with highs only in the low 20s.