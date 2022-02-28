Light snow and milder temperatures Tuesday

Tonight: Cloudy, with snow showers late. Low 7.
Tomorrow morning: Cloudy. Snow showers. Upper teens.
Tomorrow afternoon: Cloudy with snow showers. High 37.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Mid 30s.
A break from the cold is expected as the calendar turns to March. Clouds begin to roll in tonight as snow showers arrive tomorrow morning. Cloudy skies throughout Tuesday, with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Some light snow accumulation is expected, especially north of the Mohawk Valley. Rain showers are possible tomorrow evening in the lower elevations including the Mohawk Valley.
Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the low 30s, and a cold front moving into the area Wednesday night could bring snowfall across most areas into Thursday morning. Colder and windy on Thursday with highs in the low 20s in the morning, as colder temperatures move in later in the day. Partly cloudy and dry on Friday, with highs in the mid 20s. A chance for mixed precipitation moves in Saturday as highs reach the mid 30s. Rain showers linger into Sunday, with highs in the mid 40s. Mild on Monday, with light rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.