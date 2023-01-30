 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 4 to 7 feet
expected.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS
EVENING TO 4 PM EST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches. The highest snow amounts will be in northern
Onondaga, northern Madison, and western Oneida Counties.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could approach one inch
per hour.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Light snow continues tonight with icy spots possible

  • 0

Tonight: Cloudy with light snow and a few icy spots. Low 18.

Tuesday morning: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow west of Utica. Low 20s.

Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. High 23.

Tuesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 20s.

Much colder weather ahead

Watch out for a few icy spots this evening as temperatures fall below freezing. Snow showers continue tonight, with an inch or two of accumulation expected west of Utica. Overnight lows in the upper 20s. A few light snow showers continue Tuesday morning, with some breaks of sunshine expected in the afternoon. Breezy and colder, with highs in the low 20s.

The weather looks to dry out for Wednesday and Thursday, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 20s on Wednesday. Warmer on Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s. A powerful arctic front moves through Thursday night and drops the coldest air of the season into Central New York. Temperatures on Friday afternoon are only expected to be in the low single digits, with wind chills between -10 to -20. Air temperatures fall between -10 to -20 Friday night, with wind chills dropping to -30. Cold on Saturday, with sunny skies and highs in the single digits. It looks less windy on Saturday. Warmer weather arrives Sunday with light snow and highs in the 20s. Mostly cloudy on Monday with highs reaching freezing.

