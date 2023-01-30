Light snow continues tonight with icy spots possible

Tonight: Cloudy with light snow and a few icy spots. Low 18.
Tuesday morning: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow west of Utica. Low 20s.
Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. High 23.
Tuesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 20s.
Watch out for a few icy spots this evening as temperatures fall below freezing. Snow showers continue tonight, with an inch or two of accumulation expected west of Utica. Overnight lows in the upper 20s. A few light snow showers continue Tuesday morning, with some breaks of sunshine expected in the afternoon. Breezy and colder, with highs in the low 20s.
The weather looks to dry out for Wednesday and Thursday, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 20s on Wednesday. Warmer on Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s. A powerful arctic front moves through Thursday night and drops the coldest air of the season into Central New York. Temperatures on Friday afternoon are only expected to be in the low single digits, with wind chills between -10 to -20. Air temperatures fall between -10 to -20 Friday night, with wind chills dropping to -30. Cold on Saturday, with sunny skies and highs in the single digits. It looks less windy on Saturday. Warmer weather arrives Sunday with light snow and highs in the 20s. Mostly cloudy on Monday with highs reaching freezing.