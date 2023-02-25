Light snow expected this Saturday

Saturday Morning: Light snow starting. 10s.
Saturday Afternoon: Light snow. 20s.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. 10s.
Sunday: Isolated flurries. 30s.
Good morning and happy Saturday! For one of the few times this season we can talk about snow without having to worry about rain/ice! Some light snow showers expected today for the entire area, and since the snow will be on the fluffy side, travel issues aren't expected. If you have had any winter activities planned this winter but were waiting for a good day to do them, this would be a prime day to get out and enjoy the snow. Generally speaking 1-4" of snow with highest totals in the higher elevations south of the Mohawk Valley.
Tomorrow, we warm up a little bit into the low-mid 30s. Snow becomes less widespread bringing additional snowfall to areas downwind of Lake Ontario. Our attention has turned to this coming Monday night and Tuesday. We have issued an alert day for it, but we haven't hit the big red button yet. The latest info on this system is still inconsistent with the total snow we could see, and there is still a possibility of more ice trailing the snow. Early estimates of 4 inches or more of snow is the most likely scenario at this point, but we are monitoring outlier data indicating even higher accumulation. We will put out a snowfall map for this at the very latest Sunday evening.