Light snow on Sunday

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 17.
Saturday: Sunny. High 38. Low 19.
Sunday: Cloudy with light snow. High 33.
A sunny start to the weekend, with light snow expected on Sunday.
Clear skies tonight, with overnight lows in the teens. A beautiful Saturday is expected, with seasonably cold temperatures. Highs in the upper 30s. Increasing clouds Saturday night with overnight lows in the upper teens.
Widespread light accumulating snow is expected on Sunday as an area of low pressure works in from the west. The snow looks to start around the late morning and last into Sunday night. Temperatures only climb into the low 30s. A total of 2-4" of snowfall is expected.
The weather next week looks seasonably cold and generally dry. Partly sunny on Monday, with highs in the mid 30s. Mostly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low 30s and overnight lows in the teens. Dry on Thursday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 30s. Snow is possible on Friday, with highs in the upper 30s.