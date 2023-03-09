Light snow returns Friday night

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 20.
Friday morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.
Friday afternoon: Cloudy. High 36.
Friday evening: Cloudy with snow developing. Low 30s.
For tonight, expect dry weather, with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the low 20s. Mostly cloudy on Friday. Snow returns after sunset, with highs in the low to mid 30s. Light snow is expected Friday night, with 1-3" of accumulation for most areas.
Lingering light snow and snow showers on Saturday morning. The St. Patrick's Day parade looks seasonably cold and breezy, with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the upper teens. Cloudy skies with snow showers ending Saturday afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs near 40.
We're tracking another possible snow maker for Monday night, as a nor'easter moves up the coast. Right now, the heaviest snow looks to fall near or east of Central New York. We'll keep you posted in the latest information throughout the weekend. Snow showers and windy on Tuesday, with highs in the 30s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 30s.