Light snow returns Thursday

Tonight: Wintry mix and windy. Low 28.
Thursday morning: Light snow. Low 30s.
Thursday afternoon: Light snow and windy. High 35.
Thursday evening: Snow showers. Upper 20s.
Windy weather continues this evening, with snow changing to a wintry mix. A few power outages are possible with the wind. Roads could still be slippery overnight, but we aren't expecting the whiteout conditions and heavy snow from earlier to return. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s. Light snow is expected tomorrow, with a general 1-3" of accumulation expected. Cloudy and breezy, with highs in the mid 30s.
The weather quiets down for Friday, with cloudy skies and a few breaks of sunshine possible late. Highs near 30. Cloudy on Saturday, with light snow showers late. Highs in the mid 30s. Widespread light snow is possible on Sunday, with highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy on Monday and dry, with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 20s. Snow returns on Wednesday, with highs near 30.