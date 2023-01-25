 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mix with and change to freezing
rain and sleet early this evening, before changing to all rain
overnight. Downslope winds off the Catskills may diminish
snowfall amounts in lower elevation areas of Otsego and Delaware
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Light snow returns Thursday

Tonight:  Wintry mix and windy.  Low 28.

Thursday morning:  Light snow.  Low 30s.

Thursday afternoon:  Light snow and windy.  High 35.

Thursday evening:  Snow showers.  Upper 20s.

Snowfall forecast

Windy weather continues this evening, with snow changing to a wintry mix. A few power outages are possible with the wind. Roads could still be slippery overnight, but we aren't expecting the whiteout conditions and heavy snow from earlier to return. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s. Light snow is expected tomorrow, with a general 1-3" of accumulation expected. Cloudy and breezy, with highs in the mid 30s.

The weather quiets down for Friday, with cloudy skies and a few breaks of sunshine possible late. Highs near 30. Cloudy on Saturday, with light snow showers late. Highs in the mid 30s. Widespread light snow is possible on Sunday, with highs in the mid 30s. Cloudy on Monday and dry, with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 20s. Snow returns on Wednesday, with highs near 30.

