Light snow showers today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s
Afternoon: Lake effect snow showers. High 32.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 17.
Tomorrow: A passing shower in the evening. High 40. Low 30.
The weather looks milder over the next several days as temperatures climb above freezing during the day. Waking up this morning to some patchy fog and frost. Temperatures in the upper teens. A few lake effect snow showers are expected in the afternoon, with little snow accumulation expected. Highs in the low 30s. Milder tomorrow, with light rain and snow showers late in the day. Highs in the low 40s. Cloudy on Thursday, with a few light snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
The weather looks dry on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 30s. It turns breezy on Saturday as a clipper moves through. This is expected to produce some light rain/snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Much colder weather arrives on Sunday. Highs in the teens, with overnight lows near zero. Mostly cloudy, but dry on Valentine's Day with highs in the low 20s.