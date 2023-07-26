Light wildfire haze in CNY ending tomorrow

A completely dry day for all of CNY today as a brief round of high pressure moved into the area. Unfortunately we have light haze from Canadian wildfires (again). This round isn't anything major and it should gradually clear out later tonight and tomorrow. Most of us should be fine and no alerts are out but just be careful if you are sensitive to poor air quality. Quiet tonight weather-wise however there is a chance for some early AM thunderstorms to move through CNY, primarily in the Southern Valleys.
We are watching a decaying MCS (Mesoscale Convective System) out to the west that should avoid our area, however the remnants of the line of storms is what we will be closely watching tonight and early tomorrow. Our thoughts are that we should be clear of most severe weather risk after the morning as the line of storms trailing the first wave look to strengthen south and east of our area.
We're back to quiet weather again Friday before shower and storm chances return late Friday night from another system that should linger into Saturday before we dry out again Sunday.