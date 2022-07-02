Lingering clouds and showers ending this morning

Morning: Lingering showers ending. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.
Evening: Mostly sunny. Upper 70s.
Tomorrow. Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.
Lingering showers will pass this morning with decreasing cloud cover. By the afternoon, mostly sunny skies are expected with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 70s. It will be a bit on the breezy side today, however once the cold front moves through the humidity will break and dew points will feel much more refreshing! Partly cloudy tonight, with lows in the 50s.
Nice weather continues this Independence Day Weekend. Highs for tomorrow will reach the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies and a decent breeze from the west. Humidity will still remain low. Winds are a bit less strong on the 4th of July with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s. We will be cutting it close for rain showers to arrive very late Monday night ahead of a rainy and stormy Tuesday. Current trends show rain showers remaining north of the Mohawk Valley.