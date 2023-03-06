Lingering cold weather continues

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 20.
Tuesday morning: Cloudy. Low 20s.
Tuesday afternoon: Cloudy with flurries. Turning windy. High 29.
Tuesday evening: Cloudy with flurries. Windy. Mid 20s.
Cold weather looks to linger in Central New York this week, with temperatures running a few degrees below average. No big storms are expected this week, but we are keeping an eye out for some snow chances by the weekend and early next week.
For tonight, expect increasing clouds. Overnight lows fall into the low 20s. Cloudy on Tuesday, with a few flurries possible. Windy and cold, with highs in the upper 20s. Little accumulation is expected. Cloudy on Wednseday, with a few lingering flurries. Highs near 30. Cloudy again on Thursday and dry, with highs in the low 30s. Sunshine, finally, returns on Friday, with highs in the upper 30s. The weather over the weekend looks generally dry, for now. We are tracking a coastal storm that looks to pass south of Central New York right now. We will keep you posted.
Don't forget, the clocks change this weekend as we spring forward one hour early Sunday morning.