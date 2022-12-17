 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Lingering flurries and mostly cloudy this Saturday.

  • 0

Saturday Morning: Lingering flurries. Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s.

Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s.

Saturday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s.

Winter Storm Watch

The nor'easter has moved out of our area for today, so we remain mostly dry with disorganized light lake-effect snow showers here and there. Temperatures remain around freezing today with highs only in the low to mid 30s. Our main focus this weekend now turns to lake-effect snow.

Lake-effect snowfall forecast

A winter storm watch (level 2/3) is in effect for Northern Herkimer County until Monday morning. A lake-effect snow band begins to strengthen later tonight and into Sunday morning bringing roughly 2-6 inches of accumulation for Herkimer County, more than 6" if you get caught in the middle of the snow band. Keep in mind this snowfall map is only until 7 PM Sunday. The band moves south into more areas of CNY late Sunday and into Monday, and we will have an updated map then.

