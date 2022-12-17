Lingering flurries and mostly cloudy this Saturday.

Saturday Morning: Lingering flurries. Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s.
Saturday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s.
The nor'easter has moved out of our area for today, so we remain mostly dry with disorganized light lake-effect snow showers here and there. Temperatures remain around freezing today with highs only in the low to mid 30s. Our main focus this weekend now turns to lake-effect snow.
A winter storm watch (level 2/3) is in effect for Northern Herkimer County until Monday morning. A lake-effect snow band begins to strengthen later tonight and into Sunday morning bringing roughly 2-6 inches of accumulation for Herkimer County, more than 6" if you get caught in the middle of the snow band. Keep in mind this snowfall map is only until 7 PM Sunday. The band moves south into more areas of CNY late Sunday and into Monday, and we will have an updated map then.