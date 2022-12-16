Lingering snow continuing this Friday evening

Friday Night: Lingering snow. Upper 20s.
Saturday Morning: Widespread snow ending. Upper 20s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s.
Saturday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s.
Lingering snow will continue tonight as what's left of the nor'easter continues to push northeast out of Central New York. An additional 1-4 inches of accumulation are possible from 5PM tonight into Saturday morning. Lower elevations will be in the 1-2" range with higher elevations on the higher end of that range (2-4"). This was a tricky forecast, largely due to warm air being trapped in the Utica-Rome area until mid-morning today. Snow totals will be on the lower side specifically for that area, however our general snow forecast remains for the rest of CNY until tomorrow morning.
Things dry out for the most part this weekend, however there are a few things to touch upon regarding additional snow. A few lingering flurries will be possible tomorrow and early Sunday, however don't expect much in terms of accumulation *EXCEPT* if you live on the edge of Northern Oneida County and Northern Herkimer County. As wind direction shifts to the west, lake-effect snow will begin to move off of Lake Ontario into the northernmost part of our area. A snowfall forecast will be out tomorrow morning, as we take these snow events one storm at a time.