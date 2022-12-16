 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM
EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Lingering snow continuing this Friday evening

  • 0

Friday Night: Lingering snow. Upper 20s.

Saturday Morning: Widespread snow ending. Upper 20s.

Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s.

Saturday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s.

Live Radar

Lingering snow will continue tonight as what's left of the nor'easter continues to push northeast out of Central New York. An additional 1-4 inches of accumulation are possible from 5PM tonight into Saturday morning. Lower elevations will be in the 1-2" range with higher elevations on the higher end of that range (2-4"). This was a tricky forecast, largely due to warm air being trapped in the Utica-Rome area until mid-morning today. Snow totals will be on the lower side specifically for that area, however our general snow forecast remains for the rest of CNY until tomorrow morning.

Additional Snowfall

Things dry out for the most part this weekend, however there are a few things to touch upon regarding additional snow. A few lingering flurries will be possible tomorrow and early Sunday, however don't expect much in terms of accumulation *EXCEPT* if you live on the edge of Northern Oneida County and Northern Herkimer County. As wind direction shifts to the west, lake-effect snow will begin to move off of Lake Ontario into the northernmost part of our area. A snowfall forecast will be out tomorrow morning, as we take these snow events one storm at a time.

Recommended for you