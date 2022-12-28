Long-lasting thaw ahead

Wednesday Night: Decreasing clouds. Lower 30s.
Thursday Morning: Mostly sunny. Lower 30s.
Thursday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Thursday Evening: Increasing clouds. Upper 30s.
Dry weather for the near-term forecast tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will fall near to below freezing in the Mohawk Valley, with higher elevations north and south likely to fall below freezing early tonight. Be careful for icy spots as wet surfaces freeze over. We start out tomorrow with mostly sunny skies, with a chance for a nice sunrise given the position of clouds over our area. The mild late-December temperatures continue to warm as highs tomorrow will reach the mid 40s.
Clouds begin to increase tomorrow night, and Friday is trending cloudy with a chance for an isolated light shower as a stationary front out west collides with a low pressure system from the south. Highest chance for rain is expected Saturday night for New Years Eve, however it will be a mild night with temperatures still in the 40s around midnight! The entire weekend will see high temperatures in the upper 40s before a slight cool down occurs Sunday night and into Monday. Warm temperatures and rain continue for the middle of next week.