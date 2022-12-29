Long lasting thaw continues over the next week

Tonight: Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Friday morning: Cloudy. Low 40s.
Friday afternoon: Cloudy. Upper 40s.
Friday evening: Cloudy with a passing shower possible. Low 40s.
Well above average temperatures continue over the next seven days as a significant snow melt is expected.
Cloudy skies tonight. Temperatures remain above freezing, with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Cloudy tomorrow and mild, with highs in the upper 40s. A few sprinkles are possible late in the day. Mild tomorrow night, with overnight lows in the low 40s. Cloudy on Saturday, with rain developing. Very mild, with highs near 50! New Years Eve night looks wet with rain showers and temperatures in the 40s. Showers come to an end early Sunday, with highs in the low 40s.
Some breaks of sunshine are possible late Monday. Dry, with highs in the low 40s. A surge of warmth arrives again on Tuesday. Cloudy with rain and highs in the low 50s. Very warm weather is expected on Wednesday. Cloudy with showers and highs in the upper 50s! Cooler weather returns on Thursday, with highs in the low 40s.