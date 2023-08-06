Low risk for localized flooding and severe storms Monday evening

**LATEST TIMING AS OF 10:30PM SUNDAY**:
- Arrival time of initial rain 3AM - 6AM.
- Mostly dry with spotty showers until roughly 6PM.
- Trailing rain showers possible 6PM-9PM
In the early AM, a warm front arriving from the southwest will bring a round of moderate rain showers. Model consensus on the arrival time varies between 4-8 AM. Beyond that though, rainfall activity quiets down for most of the morning and early afternoon before scattered showers and storms ahead of a trailing cold front arrives in the late evening. Timing of the second round of storms is very important in determining the risks associated with them. Model consensus has this round arriving anywhere between 4 PM and 11 PM (quite a spread).
If cloud cover is high and the storms arrive late, the only risk we're thinking will be localized flooding, however if skies are clear and they arrive earlier, there could be enough instability and shear (change in wind direction/speed with altitude) to enable one or two rotating storms that could turn severe. Another factor will be the position of the low pressure center. If it continues north enough warm air can move in behind the warm front to drive stronger storm development. Regardless, the more favorable environment for severe weather still stays south of CNY.
The path of the locally heavy rainfall isn't set in stone as they usually are only a few miles wide and these types of events are impossible to pinpoint exact locations until they start happening.