Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of northeast Pennsylvania and central New York.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected through
the early evening, before gradually diminishing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Low visibility in some areas

Tonight: Scattered lake-effect snow showers early. Partly cloudy. Low 9.

Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. 6.

Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 36.

Tomorrow Evening: Mostly clear. 33.

***A wind advisory is issued in and south of the Mohawk Valley through 10 PM tonight.***

***A winter weather advisory is issued for northern Herkimer, northern Oneida, and Madison County through 7 PM this evening.**

CABVI Towercam

Wind and snow continue to move down the Mohawk Valley with gusts reaching 40+ mph. Visibility may be low in some areas, be cautious if driving, and avoid driving if possible. Alert mode still remains for this evening until the winds calm. Snowfall reduces by the later evening as skies remain partly cloudy. Temperatures fall to a low of 9. Tomorrow morning sees cold but dry conditions as winds pick up in higher elevations south of the Mohawk Valley. High of 36. Temperatures begin to rise on Monday as highs reach the mid 40s.

Clouds move in Monday, and on Tuesday we are tracking rainfall with highs reaching 50. Winds pick up again as Tuesday and Wednesday with wind gusts once again reaching 40+ mph. Rain begins to end Thursday morning, and temperatures fall to the low 20s with another weather system moving into the northeast on Friday.

