Low visibility in some areas

Tonight: Scattered lake-effect snow showers early. Partly cloudy. Low 9.
Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. 6.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 36.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly clear. 33.
***A wind advisory is issued in and south of the Mohawk Valley through 10 PM tonight.***
***A winter weather advisory is issued for northern Herkimer, northern Oneida, and Madison County through 7 PM this evening.**
Wind and snow continue to move down the Mohawk Valley with gusts reaching 40+ mph. Visibility may be low in some areas, be cautious if driving, and avoid driving if possible. Alert mode still remains for this evening until the winds calm. Snowfall reduces by the later evening as skies remain partly cloudy. Temperatures fall to a low of 9. Tomorrow morning sees cold but dry conditions as winds pick up in higher elevations south of the Mohawk Valley. High of 36. Temperatures begin to rise on Monday as highs reach the mid 40s.
Clouds move in Monday, and on Tuesday we are tracking rainfall with highs reaching 50. Winds pick up again as Tuesday and Wednesday with wind gusts once again reaching 40+ mph. Rain begins to end Thursday morning, and temperatures fall to the low 20s with another weather system moving into the northeast on Friday.