Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Tonight: Showers. Patchy fog. Low 61.
Saturday: AM showers. PM mostly cloudy. High 67. Low 49.
Sunday: Partly sunny. High 79. Low 58.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. High 86.
Rain and a possible rumble of thunder this evening. Showers are expected tonight, with patchy fog. Overnight lows in the low 60s. A cloudy, dreary start to the holiday weekend. Saturday's showers last into the early afternoon, with drier weather to follow. Sunshine is expected late in the day, with highs in the upper 60s. Cool Saturday night, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.
The weather looks spectacular on Sunday, with partly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s. Turning more summer like on Memorial Day, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s. Noticeably more humid on Monday. The weather continues to feel more like summer on Tuesday, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. A shower or thunderstorm is possible on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s. Cooler weather on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low to mid 70s.