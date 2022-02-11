Mild and damp weather continues

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 45.
Tonight: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Low 35.
Tomorrow: Morning snow showers. High 39. Low 9.
The weather remains mild today, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. A round of rain and snow develops this evening, with some light snow accumulation expected overnight. Overnight lows in the low 30s.
Rain changes over to snow overnight for some snow showers tomorrow morning. Breezy, with highs in the upper 30s. The snow looks to clear out by late afternoon and much colder weather arrives as an arctic front moves in. A widespread flash freeze is expected to take place Saturday evening as temperatures fall quickly below freezing. The weather looks cold on Sunday, with highs only in the teens.
Remaining cold for Valentine's Day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid teens. Warming up a little on Tuesday with highs in the low 20s and mostly sunny skies. The warmer weather makes a return for Wednesday with highs near 40. It looks to stay for the rest of next week.