Mild and rainy start to a warm day

Morning: Rain. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Windy. Break in rainfall. High 64.
Tonight: Rainfall in evening. Low 40s.
Tomorrow: Rain with mixed precipitation. High 42.
Today might set a record for the highest recorded temperature in Utica on March 6th. The morning starts out with mild temperatures in the low 40s and moderate rainfall. Drier weather is expected mid day with highs reaching the mid 60s. The break in the rainfall is expected to be around 4 hours mid day to enjoy a very warm taste of spring. It will be windy, however, with sustained wind speeds possibly reaching 20-25 mph. Rainfall returns in the evening with the marginal chance of thunderstorms across the area. As the cold front passes, temperatures will fall into the low 30s for tonight. Tomorrow is a cool day with rainfall and mixed precipitation (primarily in higher elevations). Rainfall turns to snowfall by Monday night and into early Tuesday morning with highs in the low 30s.
After a cold Tuesday, a mild stretch of weather is expected for the rest of the week. Highs average in the mid 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the 3 days. After a mild to warm Friday, snowfall is expected into Saturday with a possible nor'easter if the storm moves further east. More information on next weekend throughout this week.