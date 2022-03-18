Mild Saturday, much colder Sunday

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Rain developing. Low 48.
Saturday: Rain showers early. Breaks of afternoon sunshine. Thunderstorms in the evening. High 64. Low 42.
Sunday: Mainly cloudy and much cooler. Rain showers, especially early. High 46. Low 33.
Mild weather continues into Saturday, before a strong cold front brings thunderstorms and a big drop in temperature. Increasing clouds and mild, for March, tonight. Overnight lows only in the upper 40s. Widespread rain develops late.
A wet start to the weekend, with morning showers giving way to afternoon breaks of sunshine. Mild again, with highs in the mid 60s. A strong cold front arrives Saturday evening, producing gusty winds and some thunderstorms, especially west of Utica. Breezy and much cooler on Sunday, with cloudy skies and rain showers. Highs only in the mid 40s. A few snow showers are possible in the higher elevations, with little accumulation expected
Average March temperatures return after an entire week of above average highs. Starting next week, a dry Monday and Tuesday with highs in to low to mid 40s, followed by a rainy Thursday and a possible rainy day Friday with highs in the low 40s.