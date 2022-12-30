Mild start to the new year!

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lower 40s
Saturday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower. Low 50s.
New Years Eve (10PM-1AM): Scattered showers. Mid 40s.
A big change in weather today compared to a week ago. Further west out towards Syracuse and Rochester, temperatures soared into the 60s! Here in CNY some areas in the Mohawk and Southern Valleys saw highs in the 50s. For tonight, mostly dry weather with the chance for an isolated sprinkle. Temperatures remain mild tonight and all throughout tomorrow with highs for the day in the lower 50s. If you plan on attending any New Year's Eve festivities significant rain looks to hold off until after sunset. A slow moving cold front, almost stationary, will move over the area tomorrow night so although temps will be mild, bring a rain jacket with you.
For the first day of 2023 on Sunday, temperatures actually cool down throughout the afternoon. Cooler weather returns with mostly cloudy skies for the start of the workweek next week before another "heat wave" arrives bringing highs back up into the 50s again by Wednesday. This second "heat wave" is also short lived, as normal temperatures return by the end of next week.