Mild temperatures and widespread rain arriving Tuesday

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
Tuesday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s.
Tuesday Afternoon: Rain. Lower 40s.
Tuesday Evening: Rain. Mid 40s.
Mild weather continues for the start of the new year, however we do have updates for high temperatures tomorrow and Wednesday which are trending slightly colder. The warm front bringing widespread rain slows to a stop directly over our area, meaning not everyone will see 50 degree temperatures. When fronts turn stationary, temperature predictions become extremely difficult since there are basically two air masses competing for space (cold and dry vs warm and moist). At this point, that front stays just north of the Mohawk Valley but that line can slightly shift by tomorrow and Wednesday.
Lingering light rain and possible wintry mix in higher elevations is forecast for Thursday as temperatures gradually lower down to average for early January. A weak system arriving Friday could bring some light snow to our area lasting until early Saturday. A high pressure will bring quiet weather to wrap up next weekend with a chance of seeing some sunshine in an otherwise cloudy week ahead.