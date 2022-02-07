Mild temperatures mid-week

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 21.
Tomorrow morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s
Tomorrow afternoon: Lake effect snow showers. High 32.
Tomorrow evening: A few snow showers. Upper 20s.
The weather looks milder over the next several days as temperatures climb above freezing during the day. The weather looks quiet tonight, with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows drop into the low 20s. Watch out for patchy black ice on untreated surfaces.
Mostly cloudy tomorrow. A cold front kicks off a few lake effect snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 30s. Little snow accumulation is expected. Milder on Wednesday, with light rain and snow showers late in the day. Highs in the upper 30s. Cloudy on Thursday, with a few light snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
The weather looks dry on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 30s. It turns breezy on Saturday as a clipper moves through. This is expected to produce some light snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Much colder weather arrives on Sunday. Highs in the teens, with overnight lows near zero. Mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the low 20s.