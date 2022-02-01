 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations greater than 9 inches and ice accumulations up
to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light precipitation will move into the
region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation
may start as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain before
transitioning to snow later Thursday morning. The main round
of snow will be Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Mild tomorrow followed by snow Thursday and Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

Tracking snow later this week

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 23.

Wednesday morning:  Mostly cloudy.  Upper 20s.

Wednesday afternoon:  Cloudy.  High 43.

Wednesday evening:  Cloudy.  Upper 30s.

Winter storm watch

*A winter storm watch is in effect for all of Central New York from Wednesday night through early Friday*

Thursday and Friday are Stormtracker 2 Alert Days due to widespread snowfall.

Snowfall123

Tonight turns mostly cloudy with lows only in the 20s and breezy conditions. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday and mild, with highs in the low 40s.  The thaw is short lived, with widespread snow returning beginning Wednesday night.  Snow continues into Thursday, with snow generally falling at rates less than 1" per hour through the evening.  Totals by evening look to range between 3-6"

Snow ramps up Thursday night, with heavy accumulations expected overnight.  An additional 6-12" is possible through Friday morning.  The Friday morning commute looks tricky, with snow coming to an end in the late morning.

Snowfall forecast 2-1

The weather looks colder over the weekend, with overnight lows heading back to zero with highs in the teens on Saturday and 20s on Sunday.

Recommended for you