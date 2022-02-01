Mild tomorrow followed by snow Thursday and Friday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 23.
Wednesday morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s.
Wednesday afternoon: Cloudy. High 43.
Wednesday evening: Cloudy. Upper 30s.
*A winter storm watch is in effect for all of Central New York from Wednesday night through early Friday*
Thursday and Friday are Stormtracker 2 Alert Days due to widespread snowfall.
Tonight turns mostly cloudy with lows only in the 20s and breezy conditions. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday and mild, with highs in the low 40s. The thaw is short lived, with widespread snow returning beginning Wednesday night. Snow continues into Thursday, with snow generally falling at rates less than 1" per hour through the evening. Totals by evening look to range between 3-6"
Snow ramps up Thursday night, with heavy accumulations expected overnight. An additional 6-12" is possible through Friday morning. The Friday morning commute looks tricky, with snow coming to an end in the late morning.
The weather looks colder over the weekend, with overnight lows heading back to zero with highs in the teens on Saturday and 20s on Sunday.