Mild weather ahead

Morning: Cloudy. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 45.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 32.
Tomorrow: Rain and wind. High 53. Low 42.
***Flood watch in effect for southern Herkimer county from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening***
Waking up cloudy this morning with mild temperatures in the low 30s. Highs for the day increase substantially, with temperatures in the mid 40s in most areas. Widespread rainfall is expected on Tuesday in the afternoon as temperatures reach the low 50s. Winds pick up and last until the end of Wednesday, with highs still in the 40s.
Temperatures fall on Thursday with a high of 25. Lows later on in the week will be in the single digits. Friday is looking snowy with a nor'easter bringing snow to most areas of New York. Temperatures will remain in the mid 20s, and highs will fall into the upper teens on Saturday.