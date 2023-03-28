Mild weather arrives on Wednesday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 25.
Wednesday morning: Sunny. Low 30s.
Wednesday afternoon: Partly sunny, breezy, mild. High 52.
Wednesday evening: Rain and snow arriving. 40s.
Mild weather temporarily arrives tomorrow, with a return to wind and cold on Thursday. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies, with overnight lows in the mid 20s. Sky cover looks partly cloudy for the planetary train of 5 planets viewable in the western sky after sunset.
Partly sunny on Wednesday and mild, with highs in the low 50s. A strong cold front arrives Wednesday evening, producing a burst of snow and wind near sunset. Cold and windy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 30s. A cold rain arrives Friday, with highs in the mid 40s.
A mild start to the weekend, with cloudy skies on Saturday and highs in the low 60s! A strong cold front brings downpours, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds to the region. Windy and cooler on Sunday, with highs in the low 40s. Turning warmer again on Monday, with cloudy skies and a few rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 50s.