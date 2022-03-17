Mild weather continues

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 38
Tomorrow morning: Partly sunny. Low 40s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Partly sunny. Warm. High 64.
Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Low 50s.
Very mild weather looks to stick around over the next few days, with unsettled weather returning this weekend. Mild this evening, with temperatures quickly falling into the 50s and 40s after sunset. Partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the upper 30s.
Another mild day tomorrow, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s. The weather turns unsettled this weekend, with widespread rain on Saturday. Highs in the upper 50s. A few thunderstorms are possible, especially later in the day. The first day of spring is Sunday with cloudy skies and a few rain showers expected, especially early. Highs in the upper 40s.
Drying out and looking seasonably cooler on Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the mid 40s. Rain returns on Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. Rain on Thursday and warmer, with highs near 50.