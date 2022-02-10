Mild weather continues

Tonight: Cloudy. Low 20.
Tomorrow morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 43.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Upper 30s.
The weather remains mild as we head into the end of the week. Snow showers come to an end this evening, with temperatures falling below freezing overnight. Watch out for a few icy spots on untreated surfaces. Overnight lows fall into the low 20s. The weather looks mild tomorrow, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 40s. A round of rain and snow develops tomorrow evening, with some light snow accumulation expected overnight. Overnight lows in the low 30s.
Cloudy with rain and snow showers on Saturday. Breezy, with highs in the upper 30s. Much colder weather arrives Saturday afternoon and evening as an arctic front moves in. A widespread flash freeze is expected to take place Saturday evening as temperatures fall quickly below freezing. The weather looks cold on Sunday, with highs only in the teens.
Remaining cold for Valentine's Day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid teens. Warming up a little on Tuesday with highs in the low 20s and mostly sunny skies. The warmer weather makes a return for Wednesday with highs near 40. It looks to stay for the rest of next week.