Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. Mild. High 56.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with overnight showers. Low 42.
Tomorrow: Rain. High 49. Low 39.
Mild weather continues today, with rain returning tomorrow. Mostly cloudy skies today with possibly a few light showers south. Seasonably mild, with highs in the mid 50s.
Widespread rain develops as low pressure approaches from the west overnight tonight. Cooler, with highs in the upper 40s. This weather system is expected to stall over our region for the remainder of the week, with cloudy skies and on/off rain showers for Friday and Saturday. Continued cloudy and chilly on Sunday, with snow showers mixing with rain showers. Highs only in the low 40s. Mostly sunny and milder on Monday, with highs returning to the upper 50s. Warm and sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 60s.