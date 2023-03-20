Mild weather expected this week

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 25.
Tuesday morning: Cloudy. Mid 30s.
Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 47.
Tuesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 40s.
The weather looks mild this week, with rain chances returning by Thurdsay. For tonight, expect increasing clouds. Cold, with patchy black ice developing late this evening. Overnight lows in the low 20s. Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy tomorrow, with highs in the upper 40s.
Cloudy on Wednesday and mild, with highs in the mid 50s. Widespread rain returns on Thursday. Mild, with highs in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid 40s. The weather turns unsettled and colder by the weekend, with a mix of rain and snow on Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the low 40s.