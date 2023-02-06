Mild weather sticks around this week

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 14.
Tuesday morning: Mostly sunny. Low 20s.
Tuesday afternoon: Increasing clouds. High 41.
Tuesday evening: Cloudy with scattered showers. Upper 30s.
Milder weather is here to stay throughout the week, with temperatures generally above freezing during the day and below freezing at night. For tonight, expect clearing skies. Seasonably cold, with overnight lows in the teens. Sunshine early Tuesday gives way to clouds as a weak weather disturbance moves through. Highs in the low 40s. Cooler on Wednesday, with clouds in the morning, followed by some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Low pressure arrives on Thursday and brings a round of rain to Central New York. Rain may briefly start out as freezing rain in the morning and could bring slippery spots to the AM commute. Cloudy on Thursday afternoon, with highs near 40. Mostly cloudy on Friday and dry, with highs in the low 40s. A mix of rain and snow is possible on Saturday as low pressure moves up the coast. Highs in the mid 30s. Dry on Sunday, with highs in the low 30s. Milder next Monday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s.