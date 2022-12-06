Tonight: Cloudy with rain showers. Low 44.
Wednesday morning: Cloudy. Upper 40s.
Wednesday afternoon: Cloudy with rain showers. High 52.
Wednesday evening: Cloudy. Mid 40s.
Mild weather sticks around tonight and tomorrow, before a cold front arrives bringing slightly cooler temperatures.
Cloudy with continued rain showers tonight. Watch out for patchy fog. Temperatures are expected to rise overnight from the low 40s to upper 40s by daybreak as milder air works into Central New York. Cloudy and mild to start Wednesday, with a few showers posssible in the afternoon as a weak cold front arrives. High temperatures near 50!
Cooler on Thursday and mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs near 40. The weather is trending drier for Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs near 40. Mostly cloudy on Sunday with the chance of a late day snow shower. Highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Monday with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday and dry, with highs in the low 40s.