 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO
3 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
12 inches with locally higher amounts.

* WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 3 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light mixed precipitation will move into
the region tonight and Thursday morning. The main round of snow
is expected Thursday afternoon and night with lingering lighter
snow Friday. Some sleet may mix in at times, lowering snow
totals in a few spots.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Mild weather today

  • Updated
  • 0

Tracking snowfall

Morning:  Partly cloudy.  Upper 20s.

Afternoon:  Mostly cloudy.  High 43.

Tonight:  Cloudy.  Low 34.

Tomorrow:  Widespread snow and possible mix south.  High 32.  Low 16.

*A winter storm watch is in effect for all Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, and Madison counties from Thursday morning until Friday afternoon*

*A winter storm warning is in effect for Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, and Madison counties from 1 AM Thursday to 1 PM Friday*

www

Thursday and Friday are Stormtracker 2 Alert Days due to widespread snowfall.

Increasing clouds today and mild, with highs in the low 40s.  The thaw is short lived, with widespread snow returning beginning late tonight.  Snow continues into Thursday, with snow generally falling at rates less than 1" per hour through the evening.  Totals by evening look to range between 3-6"

wed-thurs snow

Snow ramps up Thursday night, with heavy accumulations expected overnight.  An additional 6-12" is possible through Friday morning.  The Friday morning commute looks tricky, with snow coming to an end in the late morning.

total snow

The weather looks colder over the weekend, with overnight lows heading back to zero with highs in the teens on Saturday and 20s on Sunday. Remaining dry for the start of the work week on Monday and Tuesday with highs near 30.

Recommended for you