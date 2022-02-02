Mild weather today

Morning: Partly cloudy. Upper 20s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 43.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 34.
Tomorrow: Widespread snow and possible mix south. High 32. Low 16.
*A winter storm watch is in effect for all Oneida, Otsego, Chenango, and Madison counties from Thursday morning until Friday afternoon*
*A winter storm warning is in effect for Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, and Madison counties from 1 AM Thursday to 1 PM Friday*
Thursday and Friday are Stormtracker 2 Alert Days due to widespread snowfall.
Increasing clouds today and mild, with highs in the low 40s. The thaw is short lived, with widespread snow returning beginning late tonight. Snow continues into Thursday, with snow generally falling at rates less than 1" per hour through the evening. Totals by evening look to range between 3-6"
Snow ramps up Thursday night, with heavy accumulations expected overnight. An additional 6-12" is possible through Friday morning. The Friday morning commute looks tricky, with snow coming to an end in the late morning.
The weather looks colder over the weekend, with overnight lows heading back to zero with highs in the teens on Saturday and 20s on Sunday. Remaining dry for the start of the work week on Monday and Tuesday with highs near 30.