Mild weather trend continues for next few days

Morning: Partly sunny. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny and very mild. High 63.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 40
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 61. Low 48.
Very mild weather looks to stick around over the next few days, with unsettled weather returning this weekend. A very mild St. Patrick's Day in Central New York. Partly sunny skies throughout the day, with increasing clouds late. Temperatures look to be 20 degrees above average, with highs in the low 60s!
Another mild day tomorrow, with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 60. The weather turns unsettled this weekend, with widespread rain on Saturday. Highs in the mid 50. The first day of spring is ironically the coldest of the next 7 days. Cloudy and unsettled, with rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Partly sunny on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s. A cold rain is expected on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 40s.