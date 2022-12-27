Milder weather ahead

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 16.
Wednesday morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.
Wednesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy and above freezing. High 37.
Wednesday evening: Partly cloudy. Patchy black ice forming. Upper 20s.
The January thaw will be off to an early start this season. An extended period of above freezing temperatures are expected later this week, this weekend, and early next week.
Mostly cloudy tonight and seasonably cold. Lows in the mid teens. The weather looks mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Temperatures climb above freezing, with highs in the upper 30s. Watch out for black ice tomorrow evening and tomorrow night as temperatures fall into the 20s. Partly sunny on Thursday and mild, with highs in the low 40s. A few showers are possible on Friday as a warm front moves through. High temperatures climb into the upper 40s.
Temperatures look to remain above freezing during the days and nights leading into the end of the year. Cloudy on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy with rain possible on New Years Day. Highs in the upper 40s. Cooler on Monday, but still above freezing, with cloudy skies and highs near 40. Showers return on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s.