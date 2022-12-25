 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 10 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Milder weather ahead

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Heavy snow north. Low 11.

Monday morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid teens.

Monday afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 25.

Monday evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 20s.

Temperature trend

The weather will gradually warm up this week and remains generally dry as bitterly cold weather slowly departs Central New York. A lake effect snow warning remains in effect for Northern Herkimer County.

Mostly cloudy skies tonight, with overnight lows in the low teens. A band of heavy lake effect snow will impact Lewis and Northern Herkimer Counties tonight and early tomorrow, producing heavy snow north of route 28. Up to a foot or more of accumulation is possible along the Tug Hill. This band of snow will stay well north of the Mohawk Valley.

The weather remains mostly cloudy on Monday, with less wind and less cold. High temperatures in the mid 20s. Mostly cloudy Monday night, with overnight lows in the teens. The weather remains mostly cloudy and a gradual warm up is expected throughout the week. Still mainly cloudy and in the upper 20s on Tuesday, but temperatures do climb above freezing by Wednesday afternoon. Mostly cloudy on Thursday and mild, with highs in the low 40s. A warm front brings a few scattered showers to our area on Friday, with highs in the upper 40s. A very mild finish to 2022 this weekend. Highs in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday, with rain returning on New Years Day.

