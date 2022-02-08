Milder weather continues

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low 17.
Tomorrow morning: Partly sunny. Low 20s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Increasing clouds. High 40.
Tomorrow evening: Rain and snow showers. Upper 30s.
Decreasing clouds tonight with snow showers coming to an end. Overnight lows fall into the upper teens. Milder tomorrow, with light rain and snow showers late in the day. Highs in the low 40s. Cloudy on Thursday, with a few light snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
The weather looks dry on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 30s. It turns breezy on Saturday as a clipper moves through. This is expected to produce some light rain/snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Much colder weather arrives on Sunday. Highs in the teens, with overnight lows near zero. Mostly cloudy, but dry on Valentine's Day with highs in the low 20s. Partly sunny on Tuesday and cold, with highs near 20.