Mixed precipitation ends Thursday morning

Morning: Lingering mixed precipitation/rain. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 35.
Tonight: Another round of light mixed precipitation. Low 18.
Mixed precipitation is still sticking around early this morning. It looks to come to an end around 8-9am, but roads are very slick and icy. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions continue today with another light round of mixed precipitation possible this evening as the cold front moves through.
Drying out completely for tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. It will be a lot cooler and windy with highs just near 20 and overnight lows around zero. Light snow chances are possible for both Saturday and Sunday with little accumulation. The weather starts to warm up again next week with highs above freezing. This brings in another chance of a mixed precipitation event on Tuesday.