More heat arrives this week

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Oneida County in central New York... Northwestern Madison County in central New York... * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 159 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Canastota to near Delta Lake to Northwood, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rome, Sullivan, Oneida, Lenox, Lee, Verona, Vienna, Chittenango, Canastota and Trenton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH