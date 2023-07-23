More heat arrives this week

We continue to remain mostly dry this evening with a low chance for a brief pop-up shower in the Southern Valleys. Tonight, rain chances diminish as temperatures cool down into the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow starts out dry but by the afternoon, we're looking at scattered showers and storms moving through CNY. One or two of these storms could have the potential of producing small hail and gusty winds. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lingering storms possible in the Southern Valleys late Monday night before we enter another small stretch of mostly dry weather.
Tuesday, most of the scattered storms developing look to stay south of CNY so expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 80s. More dry weather expected Wednesday as humidity continues to become more noticeable. The position of a high pressure center in the Atlantic determines if rain showers arrive Wednesday night, or hold off until Thursday afternoon. If the rain holds off and heat continues to come in, we're talking about reaching the low 90s Thursday and Friday.