The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Oneida County in central New York...
Northwestern Madison County in central New York...

* Until 245 PM EDT.

* At 159 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles northwest of Canastota to near Delta Lake to
Northwood, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Rome, Sullivan, Oneida, Lenox, Lee, Verona, Vienna, Chittenango,
Canastota and Trenton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
544 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              DELAWARE              MADISON
ONEIDA                ONONDAGA              OTSEGO
SCHUYLER              SENECA                STEUBEN
SULLIVAN              TIOGA                 TOMPKINS
YATES

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA           WAYNE
WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND, DELHI,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE,
HORNELL, ITHACA, MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA,
ONEONTA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SENECA FALLS,
SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA, WALTON, WATKINS GLEN,
WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

More heat arrives this week

  • 0

We continue to remain mostly dry this evening with a low chance for a brief pop-up shower in the Southern Valleys. Tonight, rain chances diminish as temperatures cool down into the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow starts out dry but by the afternoon, we're looking at scattered showers and storms moving through CNY. One or two of these storms could have the potential of producing small hail and gusty winds. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lingering storms possible in the Southern Valleys late Monday night before we enter another small stretch of mostly dry weather.

The week ahead

Tuesday, most of the scattered storms developing look to stay south of CNY so expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 80s. More dry weather expected Wednesday as humidity continues to become more noticeable. The position of a high pressure center in the Atlantic determines if rain showers arrive Wednesday night, or hold off until Thursday afternoon. If the rain holds off and heat continues to come in, we're talking about reaching the low 90s Thursday and Friday.

