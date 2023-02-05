More mild temperatures this Sunday

Sunday Morning: Chilly start. Lower 20s.
Sunday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s.
Sunday Night: Light rain/snow depending on elevation. Lower 30s
Monday: Lingering AM flurries. Dry for afternoon. Mid 30s.
Warmer weather expected this Sunday, a huge difference compared to yesterday's arctic blast! We remain mostly dry today as warm air continues to move in from the southwest. Later tonight, a trailing cold front will bring scattered rain/snow showers depending on elevation. As temperatures cool, you could see lingering flurries for your early morning commute tomorrow.
A look at the week ahead, the mild winter weather continues. Rain arrives later Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We dry out for Wednesday with a chance to even see some sunshine as a high pressure center builds over our area. Typical of this winter so far, our next significant precipitation will come as, you guessed it, rain! This arrives on Thursday with a chance for snow on the leading edge of the warm front. A coastal storm we were monitoring for this coming Saturday has trended warmer again, so as of now instead of us being the bulls-eye of heavy snow, we look to see mostly rain. This still could change as we get closer to next weekend.