...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 knots.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Sodus Bay to
the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

More mild temperatures this Sunday

Sunday Morning: Chilly start. Lower 20s.

Sunday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s.

Sunday Night: Light rain/snow depending on elevation. Lower 30s

Monday: Lingering AM flurries. Dry for afternoon. Mid 30s.

Warmer weather expected this Sunday, a huge difference compared to yesterday's arctic blast! We remain mostly dry today as warm air continues to move in from the southwest. Later tonight, a trailing cold front will bring scattered rain/snow showers depending on elevation. As temperatures cool, you could see lingering flurries for your early morning commute tomorrow.

A look at the week ahead, the mild winter weather continues. Rain arrives later Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We dry out for Wednesday with a chance to even see some sunshine as a high pressure center builds over our area. Typical of this winter so far, our next significant precipitation will come as, you guessed it, rain! This arrives on Thursday with a chance for snow on the leading edge of the warm front. A coastal storm we were monitoring for this coming Saturday has trended warmer again, so as of now instead of us being the bulls-eye of heavy snow, we look to see mostly rain. This still could change as we get closer to next weekend.

