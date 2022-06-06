Mostly cloudy and warm this evening

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lower 60s.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. Lower 60s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Upper 70s.
Tomorrow Evening: Rain. Weak thunderstorms possible late. Upper 70s.
A warm and mostly cloudy day today. Highs in the upper 70s. It will remain mild and mostly cloudy tonight as a warm front has just moved north over our area with lows in the lower 60s. Tomorrow morning will slowly warm into the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Rainfall looks to arrive later on in the afternoon around 4-5pm with showers and then passing weak storms are possible towards sunset hours.
Rainfall will occur on and off throughout the week this week. Dry Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s followed by a return to rain on Thursday. Dry once again Friday and unsettled weather returns for Saturday with highs in the low 70s.